InterGlobe Aviation receives 8 orders from DGCA for December's operational disruption

InterGlobe Aviation said that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued 8 orders based on the findings of the inquiry committee constituted to review the operational disruptions between 3rd and 5th December 2025.

The DGCA has levied a one-time systemic penalties of Rs 1.80 crore for non-compliances under applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) and penalty for continued non-compliance with revised FDTL CAR for 68 days (from 05 December 2025 to 10 February 2026) amounting to Rs 20.40 crore, aggregating to Rs 22.20 crore.

It has also issued a directive to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore, to be governed under the IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme (ISRAS), with phased release linked to DGCA-verified implementation of systemic reform measures.

The DGCA has issued a caution note to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for inadequate overall oversight of flight operations. A warning has been issued to the accountable manager (chief operating officer COO) for failure to adequately assess the impact of the Winter Schedule 2025 and the revised FDTL provisions, leading to widespread operational disruptions. The senior vice president operations control centre (OCC) has also received a warning, along with directions to the company to relieve him of current operational responsibilities and not assign any accountable position. Lastlty, the deputy head flight operations, AVP crew resource planning and director flight operations have also received warnings for operational, supervisory, and roster-management related lapses.

The Chairman and Members of the Board Of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation said: "We are in receipt of the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India in relation to the events which led to a major operational disruption of IndiGo's flights in early December, 2025. We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders that the board and the management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures. Additionally, an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events."