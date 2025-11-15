International Conveyors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.22% to Rs 45.30 crore

Net loss of International Conveyors reported to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 45.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.3030.7723.8615.96-24.1634.63-24.5534.19-17.3626.81

