Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 0.14% to Rs 138.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 1031.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 888.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

