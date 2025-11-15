Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.230.1534.786.670.080.010.080.010.080.01

