GAIL (India) jumps after brokerage upgrade

GAIL (India) rose 4.20% to Rs 194.80 after a foreign brokerage upgraded the stock from 'Hold' to 'Outperform' and revised the target price upward to Rs 212.

The upgrade follows expectations of an impending tariff hike, after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) released a consultation paper to review the piped gas tariff structure.

The PNGRB recently launched a portal inviting feedback from stakeholders, including industry participants and subject matter experts, to refine the regulatory framework. The process aims to develop Model Revenue Sharing Contracts and bring greater legal clarity to the energy sector.

Stakeholders can submit their comments until 1 May 2025. GAIL is expected to provide its response to the PNGRB by 15 May 2025. The company has proposed a revised tariff of Rs 77.43 per MMBtu, higher than the current applicable rate.

The foreign brokerage anticipates a 2025% tariff increase, which may be discussed in PNGRB's June board meeting. Citing the initiation of the tariff review process, the brokerage raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAIL by 9% for FY26 and 19% for FY27. A final decision on the tariff revision is expected within the next three months.

GAIL (India) is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, etc. It owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of country.

On a consolidated basis, GAIL (India)'s net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 4081.56 crore while net sales rose 6.16% to Rs 36834.73 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

