International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 300.91 crore

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 62.55% to Rs 126.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 300.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 259.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales300.91259.99 16 OPM %57.6748.77 -PBDT184.76127.03 45 PBT174.97114.00 53 NP126.5377.84 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

