International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 300.91 crore

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 62.55% to Rs 126.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 300.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 259.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.300.91259.9957.6748.77184.76127.03174.97114.00126.5377.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News