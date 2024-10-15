Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J.Kumar Infra bags work order worth Rs 298 crore

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
J.Kumar Infraprojects announced that it has received work order worth Rs 297.83 crore from Pune Municipal Corporation.

The project involves the development of Mula River from Wakad Bypass to Sangvi Bridge (stretch 1, 2, and 3). The order valued at Rs 297.83 crore, is to be executed within 36 months.

J.Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 19.3% to Rs 86.88crore on 13.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1281.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of J.Kumar Infraprojects rose 0.74% to Rs 744 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

