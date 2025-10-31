Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) added 2.26% to Rs 1,601.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 59.9% to Rs 180.72 crore on 21.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 781.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 58.5% YoY to Rs 227.71 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 271.8 crore during the quarter, up 43% compared with Rs 189.8 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 34.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 29.5% in Q2 FY25.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health, said, The second quarter was a period of significant strategic execution and strong financial performance for IKS Health. Our results underscore the growing market demand for our Care Enablement Platform as health systems increasingly recognize the need to holistically address administrative, clinical, and financial challenges.

A key highlight of this quarter was the launch of our Agentic AI platform on Google Cloud and native integration of Scribble Now, our ambient AI scribing solution, into revenue cycle management, coding, and clinical documentation workflows, creating the industrys first connected encounter-to-reimbursement platform and winning the 2025 Dora Award from Google Cloud Award for Augmenting Human Expertise with AI.

We have also significantly accelerated the execution of our AI strategy, marked by the appointment of our new Chief AI Officer. These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to augmenting human expertise to deliver unparalleled clinical, financial, and operational excellence to our clients."

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health said, IKS Healths strong Q2 FY26 financial performance, highlighted by a 22% year-over-year Revenue, 43% EBITDA and 60% PAT growth reflects our continued focus on driving consistent, profitable growth. The improvement in our EBITDA margin showcases the scalability of our platform and disciplined capital management.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a leading technology enabled healthcare solutions provider, primarily serving the US healthcare market. It offers a comprehensive care enablement platform that supports healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care settings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story