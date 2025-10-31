Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) added 2.26% to Rs 1,601.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 59.9% to Rs 180.72 crore on 21.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 781.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 58.5% YoY to Rs 227.71 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 271.8 crore during the quarter, up 43% compared with Rs 189.8 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 34.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 29.5% in Q2 FY25.
Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health, said, The second quarter was a period of significant strategic execution and strong financial performance for IKS Health. Our results underscore the growing market demand for our Care Enablement Platform as health systems increasingly recognize the need to holistically address administrative, clinical, and financial challenges.
A key highlight of this quarter was the launch of our Agentic AI platform on Google Cloud and native integration of Scribble Now, our ambient AI scribing solution, into revenue cycle management, coding, and clinical documentation workflows, creating the industrys first connected encounter-to-reimbursement platform and winning the 2025 Dora Award from Google Cloud Award for Augmenting Human Expertise with AI.
We have also significantly accelerated the execution of our AI strategy, marked by the appointment of our new Chief AI Officer. These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to augmenting human expertise to deliver unparalleled clinical, financial, and operational excellence to our clients."
Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health said, IKS Healths strong Q2 FY26 financial performance, highlighted by a 22% year-over-year Revenue, 43% EBITDA and 60% PAT growth reflects our continued focus on driving consistent, profitable growth. The improvement in our EBITDA margin showcases the scalability of our platform and disciplined capital management.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a leading technology enabled healthcare solutions provider, primarily serving the US healthcare market. It offers a comprehensive care enablement platform that supports healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care settings.
