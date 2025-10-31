Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Oct 31 2025
The key domestic indices traded with moderate losses in the early afternoon trade. Market mood remained subdued as investors assessed Q2 earnings while investors are also keeping close watch on crude oil prices and IPO activity. The Nifty dropped below the 25,650 mark.

Auto shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 273.96 points or 0.31% to 84,144.87. The Nifty 50 index dropped 87.85 points or 0.34% to 25,791.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,819 shares rose and 2,106 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.43% to 12.12. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,959.20. at a premium of 168.20 points as compared with the spot at 25,791.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 49.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index advanced 0.67% to 27,009. The index fell 0.48% in the past trading session.

United Spirits (up 3.89%), ITC (up 1.23%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.97%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.48%), United Breweries (up 0.27%) and Marico (up 0.15%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bandhan Bank slumps 6.92% after reporting a sharp decline in profitability for the September 2025 quarter, weighed down by higher provisions. The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mphasis declined 4.58%. The company has reported 6.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 469.07 crore on a 4.54% rise in revenue to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

