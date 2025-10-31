RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 136 crore from a defence sector customer for providing telecom services.

The order entails the provision of P2P lease line links and is expected to be executed by 29 January 2027.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.