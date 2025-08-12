Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 3.98% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.44.0240.2914.5416.985.035.223.013.222.172.26

