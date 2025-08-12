Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 53.64% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1558.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1705.481558.9612.8211.46195.34157.46130.0896.1043.8528.54

