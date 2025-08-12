Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 23.95% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.095.8961.9061.976.295.835.875.465.024.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News