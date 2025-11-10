Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.050.34-1240.00-150.00-32.11-31.78-32.11-31.78-31.96-31.45

