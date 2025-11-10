Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) signs MoU with a Dubai-based real estate developer

NBCC (India) signs MoU with a Dubai-based real estate developer

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
NBCC (India) has signed a strategic MOU with M/s PANTHEON ELYSEE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT LLC., a leading Real Estate Developer in Dubai U.A.E, for execution of construction and development works related to real estate project in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Through this MOU, the parties are establishing the intent to collaborate strategically on mutual areas of interest, joint development, project management, infrastructure development, high-quality residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects across the UAE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

