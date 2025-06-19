Investment & Precision Castings fixes record date for Bonus Issue

Record Date is 27 June 2025

Investment & Precision Castings has fixed 27th June 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares of company in ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- each for every l(one) existing equity share of Rs.10/- each.

