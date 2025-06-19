Electronics Mart India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Minda Corporation Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2025.

Electronics Mart India Ltd tumbled 7.86% to Rs 147.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 504.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18355 shares in the past one month. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 5.13% to Rs 36.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.26 lakh shares in the past one month. Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd pared 4.64% to Rs 334.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82760 shares in the past one month.