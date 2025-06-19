Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KBC Global Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, SBC Exports Ltd and M K Proteins Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd lost 8.93% to Rs 20.08 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd crashed 8.62% to Rs 0.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 211.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389.75 lakh shares in the past one month. Prime Focus Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 120.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48803 shares in the past one month. SBC Exports Ltd corrected 7.92% to Rs 14.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.8 lakh shares in the past one month.