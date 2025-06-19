Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Espire Hospitality was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 512.65, extending gains for the eighth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Espire Hospitality surged 12.79% in eight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 454.50 on 9 June 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 512.65 today. The counter has soared 118.9% from its 52-week low of Rs 87.71, which was hit on 8 July 2024.

On the BSE, 6,261 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3,205 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 19.22% as against the Sensex's 0.82% shed.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 371.19% as against Sensex's 5.23% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 75.754. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 430.75, 417.22, and 328.50, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Espire Hospitality is in the business of hospitality, including operating, managing, developing, renovating, and promoting hotels/resorts and providing related services.

The companys standalone net profit surged 483.1% to Rs 4.49 crore on a 310.8% jump in total income to Rs 40.63 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

