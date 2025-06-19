Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation

Just energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
HCLTech has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience. HCLTech will leverage its integrated Digital Process Outsourcing solutions suite and GenAI platform AI Force to enhance operational efficiency across Just Energy's IT, finance, analytics, customer care, sales and renewals functions. HCLTech will also deploy digitalCOLLEAGUE, its comprehensive and role-specific single-UI platform and Toscona, its business process optimization suite, to improve workforce collaboration and business process management.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

