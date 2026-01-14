IOB gains as Q3 PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 1,365 cr

Indian Overseas Bank added 2.76% to Rs 36.43 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 56.25% to Rs 1,365.12 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 873.66 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income rallied 15.01% year on year (YoY) to Rs 9,671.58 crore in Q3 FY26.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,603.1 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 14.87% increase over Rs 2,266.01 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax surged 10.51% year-on-year to Rs 1,367.45 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 1,237.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 18.29% to Rs 3,299 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,789 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) stood to 3.32% in Q3 FY26, compared to 3.33% registered in the same period a year ago.

IOBs total business increased 18.71% to Rs 6,44,276 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 5,42,753 crore in Q3 FY25. Total Deposits increased 14.48% to Rs 3,49,302 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3,05,121 crore in Q3 FY25. Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits grew 7.81% to Rs 1,42,676 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,32,338 crore in Q3 FY25. The CASA ratio declined to 40.85% in Q3 FY26 from 43.37% a year ago. Gross advances during the quarter stood at Rs 2,94,974 crore, showing a strong growth of 24.13% from Rs 2,37,632 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 4,530 crore, down 25.38% year-on-year from Rs 6,071 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net NPAs declined 27.46% YoY to Rs 708 crore, compared with Rs 976 crore a year earlier. Gross NPA ratio stood at 1.54% as on 31 December 2025 as against 2.55% as on 31 December 2024. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.24% as on 31 December 2025, compared with 0.42% as on 31 December 2024. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 97.49% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 97.07% in the year-ago quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the banks performance remained strong in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) increased by 42 basis points to 97.49%, highlighting improved credit protection. The banks profitability strengthened, with Return on Assets (ROA) rising 35 basis points to 1.28% and Return on Equity (ROE) climbing sharply by 312 basis points to 20.98%, reflecting higher earnings efficiency. However, the Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) moderated slightly, declining 67 basis points to 16.30%, indicating slightly higher capital deployment over the year. Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.