Kolte-Patil Developers inks deal to jointly develop land parcel in Pune

Kolte-Patil Developers said that it has signed a joint development deal for a 1.1 million square feet residential project in Bhugaon, Pune, that has an expected gross developable value (GDV) of Rs 850 crore.

Bhugaon, is an emerging residential destination in Pune, blending natural flora and fauna with excellent urban connectivity.

This land parcel is surrounded by established premium markets like Bavdhan and Kothrud and is adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well as Shivaji Nagar railway station.

The project is set to benefit from being in close proximity to large employment hubs as well as the access to advanced social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs making this a very unique and attractive proposition.

Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said: This transaction aligns with our strategy to systematically strengthen our presence in high-potential micro-markets benefitting from evolving demand trends. This project in Bhugaon marks the next step in expanding our portfolio through capital-efficient partnerships." The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable, mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company had recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.02% to Rs 138.66 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.