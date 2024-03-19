IOL Chemical spurts after receiving zero observations from ANVISA for 10 manufacturing units

IOL Chemical & Pharmaceuticals surged 12.12% to Rs 405.30 after Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) has successfully completed the GMP audit of the company's 10 APIs manufacturing units situated at Barnala, Punjab.

The inspection was conducted from 11th March 2024 to 15th March 2024. At the end of the inspection (ANVISA) gave zero observations.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pharmaceutical and chemical products. The company caters to both domestic and international market.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 2.9% YoY to Rs 23.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell marginally 0.6% to Rs 520.39 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 523.48 crore in Q3 FY23.

