IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 567.53 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 56.50% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 567.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.567.53525.7510.067.9160.4843.8840.4925.9429.9719.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News