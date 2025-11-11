Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 72.33 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance declined 2.06% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.3361.4170.9171.7816.4317.0415.2515.9211.4011.64

