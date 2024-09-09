Ion Exchange rises on bagging order worth Rs 168-cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Ion Exchange (India) advanced 1.76% to Rs 676.90 after the firm received contracts from Tecnimont SpA, Italy for the hail & ghasha development project of ADNOC in UAE, totaling to approximately of Rs 168 crore.

The contract includes de-oiling package, dimeneralisation package and condensate poly unit package. It is to be completed in 61 weeks from project award dates.

Mumbai-based Ion Exchange (India) is engaged in providing water treatment solutions. It offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The company exports to Africa, Japan, Middle East, Russia, Southeast Asia, Europe, UK, USA, Canada and neighbouring countries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ion Exchange (India) jumped 35.1% to Rs 44.96 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 567.57 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

