Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.7, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% jump in NIFTY and a 11.8% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.7, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 3.69% in last one month.