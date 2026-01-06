Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1450, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% slide in NIFTY and a 1.22% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1450, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 0.16% in last one month.