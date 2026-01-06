Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1450, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% slide in NIFTY and a 1.22% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1450, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 0.16% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22743.4, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.58 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 37.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
