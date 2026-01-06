Prime Focus Ltd spurts 2.11%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.04, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% fall in NIFTY and a 20.6% fall in the Nifty Media index.

