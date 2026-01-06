ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2002.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% jump in NIFTY and a 19.16% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2002.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27851.45, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2016, up 1.42% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% jump in NIFTY and a 19.16% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.