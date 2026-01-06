Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2002.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% jump in NIFTY and a 19.16% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2002.2, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27851.45, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2016, up 1.42% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% jump in NIFTY and a 19.16% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siemens Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 1.87%

Union Bank of India spurts 2.52%, up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story