Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 1.87%

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 745.75, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.73% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 745.75, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 2.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36050.05, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 48.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
