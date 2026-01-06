Union Bank of India spurts 2.52%, up for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 166.45, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% gain in NIFTY and a 19.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60044.2, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 202.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167, up 2.33% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 47.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% gain in NIFTY and a 19.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.