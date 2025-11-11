Cello World clocks 5% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; expects Falna plant utilization levels to rise to 80%

Cello World has reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 85.7 crore on a 20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 587.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Consumer Ware was Rs 422.2 crore (up 23% YoY), Writing Instruments revenue was Rs 81.0 crore (up 16% YoY) and that from Moulded Furniture and Allied Products was Rs 84.3 crore (up 8% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 7% to Rs 141.3 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 131.9 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 24.0% in Q2 FY26 as against 26.9% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 121.3 crore, up by 4% from Rs 116.8 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Pradeep Rathod, chairman & managing director, Cello World, said: "Our Glass plant in Falna is ramping up as per the plan with about 55% utilization, which is expected to reach 80% by Q4 FY26. While the plant is in the gestation phase, the margin structures will continue to be impacted. Broadly, the current quarter benefited from strong festive momentum across our key categories, supported by robust consumer demand and efficient execution. Despite the recent GST rate changes, which had a minimal impact on our portfolio, this performance reflects the strength of our brand, disciplined operations, and continued focus on execution excellence.