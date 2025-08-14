IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 44.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 2098.97 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 44.65% to Rs 202.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 2098.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1852.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2098.971852.9445.3643.37555.59483.66286.39228.65202.48139.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News