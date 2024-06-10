Kanani Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd, Brand Concepts Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2024.

Kanani Industries Ltd tumbled 7.30% to Rs 3.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd lost 6.94% to Rs 136. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79443 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 6.09% to Rs 38.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55656 shares in the past one month.

Brand Concepts Ltd pared 5.20% to Rs 685. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3440 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd corrected 5.05% to Rs 264.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3507 shares in the past one month.

