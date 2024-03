The aggregate toll collection of IRB Infrastructure Developers and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, has gone up by 31% Y-o-Y in February 2024.

Both the entities reported aggregate toll collection of Rs.462.2 crore for the month under review, i.e., February 2024 as against Rs. 351.8 crore in February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel