Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 26.54% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2287.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

