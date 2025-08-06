Banswara Syntex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 305.97 crore

Net loss of Banswara Syntex reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 305.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 270.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.305.97270.955.766.1011.2212.67-1.821.36-1.371.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News