Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 40.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 15.53 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 40.05% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.5311.6586.6181.5513.339.4012.869.0910.287.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News