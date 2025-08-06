Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 13.71 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 48.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.7112.081.601.080.370.640.290.560.280.54

