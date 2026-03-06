Ircon International jumps, Rail Vikas Nigam gains on reports of proposed merger

Shares of Ircon International and Rail Vikas Nigam rallied after media reports suggested that the Ministry of Railways has proposed a merger between the two companies.

Ircon International surged 11.39%, while Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 3.28%, as the reports boosted investor sentiment in these stocks.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Railways has moved a formal proposal to merge the two companies to create a larger and more integrated railway infrastructure entity. The proposal will now undergo a standard review process, which includes approvals from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Public Enterprises and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).