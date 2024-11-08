IRCON Intl drops as Q2 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 205 cr

IRCON International tumbled 5.23% to Rs 203.85 after the company's consolidated net profit decline 17.90% to Rs 205.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 250.8 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 19.31% to Rs 2,447.52 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 3,033.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 262.3 crore in Q2 FY25, down 20.12% as compared with Rs 328.4 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 342.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 12.64% as against Rs 392.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 13.5% in Q2 FY25.

The company's revenue from international customers tumbled 53.03% year on year to Rs 92.83 crore in Q2 FY25, while revenue from domestic customer declined by 16.95% YoY to Rs 2,354.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

As on 30 September 2024, the companys total order book stands at Rs.24,253 crore.

On half year basis, the companys net profit fell 1.87% to Rs 4,29.95 crore on 18.32% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 4,734.65 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company, with emphasis on infrastructure projects, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

