Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Slips 6.23%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Shed 1.28%

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has lost 6.34% over last one month compared to 5.27% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.66% drop in the SENSEX

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd fell 6.23% today to trade at Rs 1210.55. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is down 1.28% to quote at 640.57. The index is down 5.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd decreased 5.95% and Ircon International Ltd lost 5.28% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 65.6 % over last one year compared to the 22.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has lost 6.34% over last one month compared to 5.27% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10042 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25418 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1542.8 on 11 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 728.1 on 09 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

