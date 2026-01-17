Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

To Swarna Solar for development of 100 MW solar project in Zambia

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC (IGGEFIL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), today approved the sanction of its first loan during the Board meeting held in New Delhi. The milestone sanction of USD 22.5 million has been extended to Swarna Solar (SSL) for developing a 100 MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant in the Serenje District of the Central Province of Zambia.

This first loan sanction marks a significant step for IGGEFIL as it begins to expand India's green financing footprint into international markets and support sustainable energy development globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr

NIS Management secures work order of Rs 10.36 cr

Reliance Inds clocks PAT of Rs 22,290 crore in Q3 FY26

BMC Election 2026: BJP emerges largest party in Mumbai civic polls, Sena (UBT) second

Seamec says vessel SEAMEC Agastya back on hire after technical redressal

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story