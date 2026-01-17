Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMC Election 2026: BJP emerges largest party in Mumbai civic polls, Sena (UBT) second

BMC Election 2026: BJP emerges largest party in Mumbai civic polls, Sena (UBT) second

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday declared results for Mumbai's high-profile BMC Election 2026, with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party. Of the 227 wards declared, the BJP won 89 seats, securing 45.22% of the votes polled in favour of winning candidates, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) finished second with 65 seats and a 27.52% vote share.

The Indian National Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM secured eight, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won six. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats, Ajit Pawars NCP won three, while smaller parties including the Samajwadi Party and NCP (SP) picked up a handful of seats. AAP failed to open its account. Around 1,700 candidates contested the Mumbai civic polls.

Several senior faces retained their positions, with four former mayors and three former deputy mayors winning from their respective wards, most of them from Shiv Sena (UBT). In a notable upset, both daughters of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli lost their contests in south and central Mumbai.

Statewide, results for 2,784 of 2,869 municipal corporation seats were declared across Maharashtra. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 1,372 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 394 and the Congress with 315. The civic elections were held after a gap of several years, covering major urban centres including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur.

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

