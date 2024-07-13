Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA Q1 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 384 cr in FY25

IREDA Q1 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 384 cr in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1510.28 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 8% YoY to Rs 475.74 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Operating profit (before Dep, impairment & Tax) stood at Rs 454.33 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 31% as compared with Rs 347.98 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Cost of borrowings fell to 7.78% in Q1 FY25 from 7.83% in Q1 FY24.

Interest income stood at Rs 1,482.76 crore in Q1 FY25, up 31% to Rs 1,132.73 crore in Q1 FY24. Net interest margin increased from 3.23% to 3.29% in Q1 FY25.

Yield on loan assets (gross) stood at 10.01% as on 30 June 2024 as comapred with 9.64% as on 30 June 2023.

CRAR declined to 19.52% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 19.95% as on 30 June 2023. Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 57.21% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 48.68% as on 30 June 2023.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on March 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 cr in Mumbai today

LIVE: BJP-led NDA govt may not last long, 'khela' has begun, says Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

US prez polls: UAW chief suggests Trump headed for victory over Biden

President Biden takes fight to Trump in bid to rescue troubled campaign

Musk donates to Trump's campaign, makes imprint on US political landscape

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story