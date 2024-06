From CARE

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency announced that CARE Ratings reviewed the rating for Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue and upgraded IREDA's ratings on Bonds/NCDs of the company from CARE AA+; Positive (Double A Plus; Outlook: Positive) to CARE AAA; Stable (Triple A; Outlook: Stable).

