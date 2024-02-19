IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

To co-finance renewable energy projects

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have joined hands through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.

The agreement, signed at IREDA's Registered Office in New Delhi today, paves the way for joint efforts in co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of Renewable Energy projects.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News