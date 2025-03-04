Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC, IRCTC climb after Govt confers 'Navratna' status

IRFC, IRCTC climb after Govt confers 'Navratna' status

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose by 0.34% to 2.88% after the Department of Public Enterprise granted the 'Navratna' status to both these entities.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) falls under the Ministry of Finance and it plays a pivotal role in formulating policies and guidelines concerning the functioning and performance of public sector enterprises in India.

'Navratna status is conferred upon public sector undertakings that demonstrate outstanding financial and market performance. This recognition enhances their autonomy and financial authority.

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) advanced 2.88% to Rs 114.35 while those of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gained 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 678.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex drops 218 pts; IT shares tumble

B.R.Goyal Infra bags order worth Rs 31 crore

Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 204.75 MW order

Maruti Suzuki introduces ESP feature in Maruti Suzuki Super Carry

Ask Automotive rallies on inking pact with Japanese firm to supply alloy wheels

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story