Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 204.75 MW order

Suzlon Energy added 1.03% to Rs 50.22 after the company announced that it has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

This new partnership aims to further accelerate the low CO₂ steel revolution in India. Under the new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with hybrid lattice towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity. The energy generated will be used for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, contributing to enhanced operational sustainability and supporting Indias green energy transition.

This order marks Suzlons largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order, with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two additional orders to power Jindal Steels plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy to the total capacity.

Currently, C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlons total order book, which has reached a record 5.9 GWthe highest in the companys history.

GirishTanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "We're proud to propel India's steel decarbonization forward through our strengthened partnership with visionary organizations like Jindal Renewables. Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we're now expanding the low CO₂ steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy. Together, we're redefining the future of sustainable industrial growth in India."

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said, At Jindal Renewables, we are committed to leading the decarbonization movement in Indias steel industry. This third order with Suzlon is a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable practices and our vision to become the largest decarbonization solution provider.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, With decades of expertise in renewable energy, Suzlon is uniquely positioned to drive the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors like steel and heavy industries. As industrial growth accelerates, the need for sustainable energy solutions has never been greater. Suzlon is committed to delivering innovative wind energy solutions that help industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, with a presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 90.56% to Rs 386.92 crore on 91.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,968.81 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

